The Spin Ultra Running Shoe from Scarpa features a little more cushion than the other trail running shoes in Scarpa's line up for comfort on high mileage training days, ultra-distance races, and fast and light missions out on the trails. Its cushioned EVA midsole and lower drop keep your feet feeling good as you run in the mountains. Similar to other Scarpa trail running shoes, the Spin Ultra features durable and breathable uppers and a Sock-Fit System that reduces bulk to provide you with an enhanced fit for precise control. Additionally, a TPU toe cap offers protection from trail debris when you're huffing it up a steep ascent or speeding down a long descent while the Vibram Megagrip soles ensure you'll have reliable traction throughout the duration of your run.