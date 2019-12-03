Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
BaubleBar
Scarlett Pearl Set Of Two Hair Clips
$16.00
$10.40
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Materials Acrylic pearls, steel clip. Shiny gold plating. Closure Hair Clip
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Ball Huggie Hoops
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Set Of 3 Hair Clips
$58.00
$18.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Alidia Ring
$44.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Clara Drop Earrings
$44.00
$28.60
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted