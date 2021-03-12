United States
Khaite
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan
$1540.00
At Farfetch
Khaite Scarlet cashmere cardigan Khaite is throwing a cosy party and - lucky you - you're invited. In fact, if you show up wearing this cashmere cardigan, we believe you'll be the guest of honour. See you there. Highlights beige stretch-cashmere knitted construction ribbed-knit edge V-neck front button fastening long sleeves two front patch pockets Imported Composition Cashmere 95%, Elastane 5% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Designer Style ID: 8267600 Wearing Model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size S