Scarabs were popular amulets in ancient Egypt. Used to represent the sun god Ra, they symbolized the heavenly cycle of life and death. They were carved or molded in huge numbers for jewelry, much of which has survived intact. After King Tut's tomb was discovered in 1922, people couldn't get enough of Egypt-themed objects, and scarabs - both excavated and new - were incorporated into the jewelry of the day. This incredibly detailed hand- carved pendant was inspired by a piece from that "Egyptian Revival" period of the 20th Century. Let's call it "Egyptian Revival Revival".