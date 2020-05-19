The Rack Shack

Scantilly Indulge Me Black Stretch Lace Body

Back to Black! Cover your body in delicate stretch lace in this luscious fuller bust plunge bodysuit. This bodysuit is specially design for the UK E-HH (USDDD-K) cups. The Scantilly Indulge Me Stretch Lace Body is detailed with scalloped edging around the neckline and the leg-line and has a beautiful deep keyhole front to add that extra bit of sass. Indulge Me is already a firm favourite for the season, how will you style your Indulge Me? High neck with deep plunging front Lined 3 hooks 72% Polyamide, 15% Elastane, 13% Polyester, Gusset Liner 100% cotton – excluding trims