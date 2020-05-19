United States
The Rack Shack
Scantilly Indulge Me Black Stretch Lace Body
$90.00
Back to Black! Cover your body in delicate stretch lace in this luscious fuller bust plunge bodysuit. This bodysuit is specially design for the UK E-HH (USDDD-K) cups. The Scantilly Indulge Me Stretch Lace Body is detailed with scalloped edging around the neckline and the leg-line and has a beautiful deep keyhole front to add that extra bit of sass. Indulge Me is already a firm favourite for the season, how will you style your Indulge Me? High neck with deep plunging front Lined 3 hooks 72% Polyamide, 15% Elastane, 13% Polyester, Gusset Liner 100% cotton – excluding trims