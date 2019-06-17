MoDRN

Scandinavian Pascal 13" Round Storage Ottoman

$79.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Although the design is compact, the MoDRN Scandinavian Pascal 13 in. Round Storage Ottoman is multi-functional. This ottoman is durably made with a solid wood frame that's entirely padded with foam core and batting and upholstered with soft, easy-care polyester fabric. Choose from available upholstery colors to best coordinate with existing furniture and deacute,cor. The lid is constructed of engineered wood and functions as a tray for keeping a drink, remote control, or book at hand. Lift the lid to reveal an interior storage space for items that create clutter. The round, narrow shape will easily tuck in next to your favorite chair or lived-in sofa. For a coordinated space, pair this ottoman with other items from the Scandinavian Minimal Collection by MoDRN. The MoDRN Scandinavian Minimal CollectionInspired by Nordic design, the exclusive MoDRN Scandinavian Minimal Collection is made up of clean lines and neutral finishes for furniture and decor that capture natural light and bring an open concept to any space in your home. Best of all, this collection is crafted of top-quality materials at prices that allow everyone to have great contemporary style. Solid wood furniture pieces and natural textures create looks that are stripped down to embrace simplicity. Nature-inspired shades including grays and blues provide a soothing, comfortable style that brings wide open spaces indoors.