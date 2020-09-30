United States
Woodek Design
Scandinavian Floating Nightstand
$159.00$135.15
At Etsy
Designed to bring the nature closer. This Bo floating nightstand, with drawer, is made from premium quality solid, European, oak wood. This timeless beauty is eco-friendly and it is a sustainable nightstand that showcases the beauty of the wood’s natural grain. The surface and drawer offer great storage for your bedside items and books. A practical and versatile solution for when you have limited space for a bedside table or a table in the hallway. A simple, modern design bringing the minimal vibe to your home.