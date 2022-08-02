Rimmel

Scandaleyes Waterproof Eyeliner Black

$10.95 $6.39

Want the London look? Outline your eyes with waterproof, smudge proof drama. Rimmel London brings you Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner. The long lasting colour won't run or smudge from day to night. This soft, precision Kohl Kajal liner glides on smooth and creamy. The waterproof formula withstands tears, sweat, humidity, rubbing - and whatever else the night might throw at you! Apply Scandaleyes Kohl Kajal Liner around the top and bottom of your lash line. For an edgy look, blur the line over the eyelid, then blend with your favourite Rimmel London eyeshadow. You're ready for a night of clubbing! Kohl eyeliner is an essential makeup tool that no girl should be without. Scandaleyes Kohl Kajal Liner adds extra drama to eyes, with no running, no smudging. What a great little present for your bff, your sister or your mum! Rimmel London is an inner confidence that how we look is always cool, irreverent, never predictable and always evolving. Rimmel is not perfection or intimidating, it is like London : young, urban, eclectic, edgy. It is expression with no rules, it is real, it is accessible. Live the London look. Boxed Contents: Pencil / Kohl Size: 1.2g KEY FEATURES • Soft, smudge proof, waterproof precision pencil - Volume: 1.2g / 0.042 oz • Withstands tears, sweat, humidity, rubbing • Ultra smooth, creamy formula in a range of dramatic colours • Glides on easily, won't run or smudge from day to night • Safe for sensitive eyes