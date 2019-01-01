Fairydrops

Scandal Queen Waterproof Mascara

Jet black with an ultra-glossy finish, Fairydrops’ Scandal Queen Waterproof Mascara has been called a ‘push up bra for lashes’, thanks to its phenomenal ability to lengthen, lift, curl and ‘plump up’ each individual eyelash. The innovative ‘bobble’ wand was the result of trial and error – having struggled to find a mascara that really made an impact during her frequent television appearances, Japanese celebrity Aya Yasude started customising wands – snipping away at bristles until she achieved the desired ‘wow factor’. With three distinct curves, the resulting brush and waterproof, lash-nourishing formula has fast become a favourite of top beauty bloggers, editors, industry insiders and the discerning Japanese market. We’ll race you to the checkout…