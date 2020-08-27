Cal Exotics

Scandal Feather Crop

Tickle, Tease, & Deliver An Erotic Sting! Like your play nice and naughty? Discover two flavors of kinky fun in this double-ended crop! On one side, ultra-soft marabou feathers mercilessly tickle your playmate from top to toes. On the other, a hand-stitched crop delivers a sexy sting! • Scandal Feather Crop • Double ended for two levels of pleasure • Soft marabou feathers tickle and tease • Stitched crop end delivers kinky sensations • Designer patterned handle • 21” total length Go ahead, get scandalous! The Scandal Feather Crop is the perfect addition to any sensual toy collection. Dual ends let you instantly switch from an erotic tease to kinky correction and back again. Let your lover put on a blindfold – or don’t. Then use the feathered end of the Scandal Feather Crop to tickle any hot spot. The ultra-soft marabou feathers feel so good when brushed against bare skin. Take advantage of your lover’s ticklish spots and let them beg for relief. When you’re ready, try out the stitched crop end. You can use it to gently tap and guide your lover during kinky or blindfolded play, or to administer punishment to any misbehaving submissive. At 21” long, this crop ‘swishes’ through the air for the ultimate in fetish fun.