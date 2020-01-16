Sachajuan

Scalp Treatment

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description An intensive treatment with Piroctone Olamine and Climbazole that removes Dry Dandruff and soothes irritated scalp. Rosemary oil, Menthol, Salicylic Acid and Ginger extract soothes irritation and redness and maintains the healthy moisture balance of hair and scalp. This treatment can supplement any SACHAJUAN cleansing routine. Choose a SACHAJUAN shampoo and conditioner to suit your hair type or let it follow on scalp shampoo for maximum effect. Usage: Divide hair into parts and apply to the scalp, massage and leave in. SACHAJUAN is driven by the beauty of simplicity. Our approach to hair care is simple: cleanse, condition, and add treatments if needed, to build a uniform foundation for styling. Our goal is to make hair look, feel and move like hair, but better. By strengthening and protecting hair’s natural characteristics, we can improve it – making it easier to care for and control. Inspired by this, we designed our Ocean Silk Technology to help create the desired result for every client. It's a process we've worked with and mastered as professionals, and through the development of each product. We want to give people that feeling of having simply beautiful hair. Brand Story SACHAJUAN is driven by the beauty of simplicity. Our products help achieve a personal look in the easiest possible way. Each one is designed to produce an effortless look, enabling a confident, modern and personal twist.