Aveeno

Scalp Soothing Oat Milk Blend Shampoo

$6.99

At Target

We believe that beautiful hair starts at the root. Soothe your scalp and rebalance the moisture in your hair daily with this farm-to-shower inspired Oat Milk Blend Shampoo. Oat as the first ingredient helps to promote a healthy scalp environment for all hair types. Infused with almond milk, achieve lightweight nourishment, softened strands and all-day hydration. The blend of ingredients works together to produce a sensational, fresh fragrance. Free from sulfates, parabens and dyes, this product is safe for color-treated hair. We source our oats from a quiet mill located along the rolling hills of the Mississippi River Valley, in a small town where pride and quality go hand-in-hand. We love the way we feel when everything is in balance. That's why we start with oat as the first ingredient. Each blend helps to soothe your scalp and nourish your strands from root to tip. Discover blends made with simple ingredients, from simpler times.