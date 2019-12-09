Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Philip Kingsley
Scalp Shampoo
C$83.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
An advanced formula shampoo. Helps control flaking and relieve itchy scalps. Gentle yet effective to remove dirt and build up. Leaves hair soft, luminous and manageable. Suitable for all hair types.
More from Philip Kingsley
Philip Kingsley
Little Wonders
£10.00
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Philip Kingsley
Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water Resistant Mask
£19.00
£16.14
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Philip Kingsley
Elasticizer
£67.00
from
Marks & Spencer
BUY
Philip Kingsley
Swimcap Cream
$28.00
from
Philip Kingsley
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted