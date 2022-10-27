Briogeo

Scalp Revival™ Megastrength+ Dandruff Relief Shampoo Charcoal + Aha/bha With Salicylic Acid 3%

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Briogeo

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Briogeo Scalp Revival MegaStrength+ Dandruff Relief Shampoo Charcoal + AHA/BHA is a powerful yet gentle dandruff relief shampoo that harnesses the power of salicylic and lactic acids to help eliminate scalp flaking and irritation, without stripping hair of vital moisture and nutrients.