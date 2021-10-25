Briogeo

Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo

With Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo, you can continue your dry shampoo dependency without damaging scalp or strands. Unlike some dry shampoos, which can create dry flakiness, this features a host of natural, lock-loving ingredients to detoxify hair as it cleanses and refreshes between washes. Binchotan charcoal draws away impurities, while a complex of clay, tapioca and rice starches absorbs excess oil at the roots to leave hair fresh and clean. With the addition of witch hazel extract to help normalise oil production, this is a long-term solution for oily scalps, as well as a quick-fix blow dry prolonger. Super-vitamin biotin provides essential nutrients to the hair follicle, stimulating and supporting healthy hair growth.