Derma E

Scalp Relief Treatment

$15.49

SCALP RELIEF TREATMENT: This powerful water-based dry scalp treatment soothes, calms and nourishes an itchy scalp and promotes repair as it replenishes and moisturizes for a balanced, healthy scalp. COOL + HYDRATE: The Menthol and Tea Tree Oil scalp serum helps calm and cool itching for on-contact scalp relief while Aloe Vera soothes and moisturizes dry skin, reducing flakiness and irritation. NATURAL FORMULA: Packed full of natural ingredients: Sea Kelp and Amla Extract deeply moisturize, and a proprietary Herbal Blend with Neem, Burdock and Bearberry hydrates dry scalp. DAILY HAIR CARE: For best results, apply the scalp relief serum after washing and before styling. Part hair into sections and apply a few drops to each section. Massage the scalp moisturizer into the scalp and do not rinse. DERMA E: Clean beauty products that harness nature’s most effective ingredients. 100% vegan and cruelty-free, our eco-ethical hair care products contain no parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, lanolin, gluten, soy or GMOs.