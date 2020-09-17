Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Cbiumpro
Scalp Massager, 2 Pack
$5.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Brush With The Best
Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush
£11.08
from
Brush With The Best
BUY
Tangle Teezer
The Large Ultimate Detangler
C$25.62
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Denman
Classic Medium Styling Hairbrush
£8.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Finisher
$18.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Tools
Beakey
Makeup Brush Set, Premium Synthetic Kabuki (10+2pcs, Bl
£9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
GHD
Curve Creative Curl Wand
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
GHD
Air Hair Dryer Diffuser
£29.00
£23.20
from
GHD
BUY
StackedSkincare
Cryotherapy Ice Roller
$24.00
from
StackedSkincare
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted