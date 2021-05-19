Act+Acre

Scalp Gua Sha

$40.00

At Act+Acre

Committed to Clean Natural Jade Stone Made from 40 naturally-formed minerals, our gua sha will come in variety shades of green Unique Formation Each comb is individually hand-cut from Jade Stone, meaning each is unique and no two will be identical Protection Accompanied with our bamboo pouch to protect the structure and integrity of the gua sha Responsibility Opting for our natural Jade Gua Sha comb, rather than flimsy plastic alternatives you can help cut down on single use plastic Full Ingredients Scalp Gua Sha Full Ingredients Jade Mineral Stone