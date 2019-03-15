Head & Shoulders

Scalp Detoxifying Pre-wash Mask With Eucalyptus And Mint

Give your scalp a healthy boost by using Head & Shoulders Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Mask before you shampoo. With the refreshing scent of eucalyptus and mint, this deep-cleaning pre-wash mask gently lifts away impurities to restart and refresh your scalp while invigorating your senses. The lightweight, detoxifying formula helps remove scalp buildup and protects against flakes and itch.* Try before your Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff cleansing routine for up to 100% flake-free† protection and hair that feels as beautiful as it looks. To use, wet your hair then massage the mask onto your scalp, focusing on roots. Rinse completely, then use Head & Shoulders shampoo and condition as usual. *with regular use†up to 100% visibly flake-free; with regular useRegular use of Head & Shoulders anti dandruff products nourish your scalp three surface layers deep to prevent dryness, flakes and itch, associated with dandruff. The Head & Shoulders collection includes clarifying shampoos, volumizing conditioners, and 2 in 1 combos, so you can introduce dandruff treatment to every step of your hair care routine. With a pH-balanced formula brought to you by America's #1 dermatologist recommended brand, you can count on Head & Shoulders to combat seborrheic dermatitis, and other irritable and itchy scalp conditions associated with dandruff. Head & Shoulders products come in a variety of scents and formulas, and include ingredients like almond oil, tea tree oil, lemon extract, and peppermint. The shampoo & conditioner system are safe to use on color treated, curly or textured hair types, compared to a non-conditioning shampoo.