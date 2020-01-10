RE-fresh

Scalp Care Shampoo Anti-dandruff Sea Mineral & Hydrate Salicylic Acid

Experience a fresh new way to get rid of dandruff with the new RE-fresh Scalp Care shampoo and conditioner collections. Each of our anti-dandruff solutions are paraben-free and silicone-free, and every shampoo and conditioner contains salicylic acid to relieve symptoms of dandruff. We believe that anti-dandruff doesn’t have to stop at flakes. That is why each of our collections are crafted with carefully chosen ingredients for a unique sensorial experience during lather, so you can relieve dandruff while also leaving your hair and scalp feeling refreshed and fragrant. Also, every bottle is recyclable and made from 100% PCR plastic. By choosing to use less wasteful packaging, you'll be contributing to a more sustainable future (just be sure to toss the bottle in the recycling bin!)RE-fresh Sea Mineral Hydrate Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, crafted with invigorating sea minerals and white willow bark, leaves your hair smooth and your scalp refreshed. For the full experience, pair this paraben free shampoo with the Sea Mineral Hydrate anti-dandruff conditioner. Together, this unique anti dandruff solution helps reduce flakes and symptoms of dandruff, leaving your scalp and hair beautifully refreshed. Check out Walmart.com for the full range of RE-fresh anti dandruff shampoo for women and discover the fresh new way to get rid of dandruff. RE-fresh Scalp Care Shampoo Anti-Dandruff Sea Mineral Hydrate Salicylic Acid 13.5 FO