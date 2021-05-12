Living Proof

Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment

faq Can Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment be used preventatively? Yes, Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment has the Healthy Follicle Complex that nourishes the scalp, hair strands, and roots to promote healthier-looking hair for anyone looking to set a good foundation for their hair. Who is Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment for? Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment is for consumers who aim to have thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair. Does Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment provide instant results? When you notice thinning, you want it fixed, fast. Unlike many competitive products, you don’t have to wait 3+ months to see results. That’s why we included an immediate plumping benefit in the Revitalizing Treatment formulation to make hair look and feel instantly fuller. Powered by NaturePep Amaranth, Revitalizing Treatment provides an 11.5% increase in hair fiber fullness after 3 uses. How long does it take to see the full results of Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment? You will instantly see an increase in hair fiber fullness after 3 uses. Over time, it may take up to 90 days to see thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair. How often should I use Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment? For best results, we recommend you use Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment every day. While we believe it can be a relaxing ritual to apply and massage the scalp in the evening, it can be used any time of day. Is Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment safe to use with other Over The Counter (OTC) hair loss products? Based on the ingredients we don’t anticipate any issues using Revitalizing Treatment with OTC hair loss products. Read More