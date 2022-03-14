Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Living Proof
Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment
Need a few alternatives?
UNITE Hair
7seconds Masque
BUY
$45.00
Unite Hair Care
Cezanne Hair
Cezanne Reboot Keratin Restorative Treatment
BUY
$32.00
Davide Hair Studio
Living Proof
Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment
BUY
£28.00
LookFantastic
K18
Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask
BUY
£25.00
Cult Beauty
More from Living Proof
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo
BUY
£20.00
LookFantastic
Living Proof
Restore Repair Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
$29.00
Living Proof
Living Proof
Dry Scalp Treatment
BUY
$34.00
Living Proof
Living Proof
Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment
BUY
$32.00
Living Proof
More from Hair Care
Amika
The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo
BUY
£16.00
Amika
UNITE Hair
7seconds Masque
BUY
$45.00
Unite Hair Care
Cezanne Hair
Cezanne Reboot Keratin Restorative Treatment
BUY
$32.00
Davide Hair Studio
Cézanne
Perfect Moisture Conditioner
BUY
$26.00
Cezanne Hair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted