Ouai

Scalp & Body Scrub, Melrose Place

$40.00 $32.00

Buy Now Review It

Leg Skinny Straight Wide Rise Low Mid High Stretch Rigid Comfort Stretchy This is a high-rise, flare leg jean, made with a comfort denim. Fits true to size. The Eastcoast Flare : Tight around the seat but will soften with wear Features our signature back pocket stitching Specially angled and shaped in the back for a truly peachy looking butt Zip closure Made with Rolla's signature gold-toned trims Rise: 28 cm / 11 inch Inleg: 82 cm / 32 inch Hem: 65cm / 25.5 inch *Measurements for size 26 Style Code: 12786