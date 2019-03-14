Ouai

Scalp & Body Scrub

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

The perfect reset for scalp and skin alike, OUAI Haircare’s Scalp & Body Scrub is the ultimate weekly detox (did someone say self-care Sunday..?) Deep cleansing and gently foaming, the scrub is powered by gently exfoliating sugar crystals which cleanse and soften skin, alongside a dose of probiotics, which leave your skin’s natural defences on high alert, and conditioning coconut oil to replenish moisture. For even deeper scalp cleansing, Jen Atkin’s top tip is to add a small amount of your favourite OUAI shampoo to this superb scrub.