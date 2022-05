& Other Stories

Scalloped Lace Mini Dress

£120.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Lace mini dress accented with scalloped detailing at the collar, cuffs and hemline. Strap dress lining Duo button closures at the neck Buttoned cuffs Length of dress: 85.3cm / 33.6" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4