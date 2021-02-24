Pillowfort

Scallop Wave Bath Rug Blue

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Rectangle (shape) Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 34 Inches (L), 20 Inches (W) Size: 1'8"x2'10" Weight: .95 Pounds Textile Material: 100% Cotton Construction Technique: Machine Made Style: Bath Rugs Pattern: Tufted Pattern Backing Material: 100% Spray Latex Textile construction: Tufted Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight (300-450 GSM) Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 75662474 UPC: 191908004709 Item Number (DPCI): 097-01-0074 Origin: Imported Description The Scallop Wave Bath Rug from Pillowfort™ combines fun style with functional design. Featuring a pretty white scallop print over a blue background, this rectangular tufted bath rug will update your kiddo’s bathroom with bright, cheerful flair. This machine-made bath rug is made from 100% cotton with a tufted texture that feels wonderfully soft against their feet, creating a cozy spot to stand when they step out of the shower. This lightweight bath mat is also super easy to clean — just throw it in the washing machine for a quick refresh.