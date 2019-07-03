Kate Spade New York
Scallop Stripe Knit Skirt
$268.00
At kate spade
Description the first thing you might notice about this skirt is the bold purple and brown scallop stripe pattern. but here's another reason we love this midi syle: it's made from pima cotton, a high-quality fiber that's known for being ultra-smooth and very durable. we stockinette-stitched it to achieve the textured yet oh-so-soft feel of this piece. you'll look cute and feel comfy whether it's paired with a blouse, tank or tee.