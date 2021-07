J.Crew

Scallop Piqué Scoopback One-piece

$128.00 $76.99

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Dive into our newest one-piece wonder, with pretty scalloped edges and a comfy, flattering piqué texture. Nylon/elastane. Removable padding. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item AU971.