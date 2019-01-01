Skip navigation!
H&M
Scallop Hem Shorts
£19.98
£17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Shorts in woven fabric with a slight sheen. Regular elasticated drawstring waist and wide legs in a double layer with slits in the sides and scalloped hems.
Need a few alternatives?
Agolde
Parker Vintage Cut Off Short
$168.00
from
Agolde
BUY
Wild Fable
Plus-size High Waist Tie Dye Jean Shorts
$19.00
from
Target
BUY
Nanushka
Jersey Biker Shorts - Rosebud
£212.00
£83.00
from
Nanushka
BUY
Mango
Denim Shorts
$50.49
from
John Lewis
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shorts
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
