Kika Vargas x Target

Scallop Edge Trench Coat

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Length: At Knee Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Fit: Classic Fit Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Side Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172414 UPC: 196761009465 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5948 Origin: Imported Description Add a stylish staple to your outerwear collection with this Scallop-Edge Trench Coat from Kika Vargas x Target. Made from a soft cotton blend fabric for all-day comfort, this scalloped-edge trench coat comes in a solid tan hue and features a full-length button closure. Side pockets provide you with space for stashing small on-the-go essentials. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.