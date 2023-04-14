RHODE x Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Recycled Nylon, 18% Spandex Closure Style: Pull On Rise: High Rise Garment Details: Full Lining UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: High Leg Coverage: Medium Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278881 UPC: 196983792619 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7491 Origin: Imported Description Refresh your swimwear in time for sunny weather with this Scallop Edge High-Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom from RHODE x Target. Made from soft fabric in a green hue with spandex and a full lining, this high-waist bikini bottom offers flexible comfort in and out of the water. An easy pairing with any bikini top, it also features scalloped edges at the waistline to finish off the look. RHODE co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers believe in dressing for the fun you want to have. With vibrant designs that offer a sense of carefree confidence, RHODE brings its timeless, globally inspired prints and silhouettes to Target in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection. Medium Coverage Medium Coverage offers just the right amount of seat coverage for security, but with a more modern cut If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.