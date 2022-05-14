United States
Imperial Shade Collection
Scallop Bell Lamp Shade
$79.99
10" across the top x 16" across the bottom x 15" on the slant x 14 3/4" high. Scallop-edge lamp shade. Bell-shaped profile. An elegant and decorative design from the Imperial Shade brand. Creme color 100-percent polyester material scalloped shade. Polyester, nylon blend inner liner. Polished bronze spider fitting. 2 3/4" drop. The correct size harp and a finial are included free with this shade.