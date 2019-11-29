Under Armour

Sc30 Undeniable Backpack

$74.99 $53.56

Buy Now Review It

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish. Tough, abrasion-resistant bottom panel. Foam reinforced panels add protection. Soft-lined laptop sleeve—holds up to 15” MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop. Water-repellent front valuables pocket to keep your stuff safe. Ergonomic foam padded back panel. Adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps for extra comfort. Extra large main compartment with easy top loader access. Built with storage space to fit a size 5 soccer ball/an NBA-sized basketball . Row of webbing loops on front for attachment points. Zippered front panel pocket with built-in organization sleeve, plus additional quick stash zippered pocket on top lid compartment.