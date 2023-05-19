Soundbot

Sb510 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

$29.98 $14.99

ENHANCED HD MUSIC EXPERIENCE - Advanced digital sound, noise/wind reduction technology, and unique loudspeaker cavity structure to deliver premium acoustic sound and enriched music listening experiences w/ full spectrum coverage, crispy high note, crystal clear mid-range and balanced bass. - WATER RESISTANT & SECURE-FIT - Full featured ergonomic human engineering design with re-enforced detachable suction cup, water-resistant HD loudspeaker, and splash-proof surface to increase mobility and usability for everyday indoor or outdoor use such as shower, beach, pool, boat, bathroom, car, office, and much more! - UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY - High efficiency and eco-friendly advanced Bluetooth wireless technology that is forward/backward compatible to all Bluetooth-enabled media player devices such as Smartphones, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Macbook, Android, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, PC, MP3 players and much more! - ACCESSIBLE - Intuitive built-in mic and dedicated control buttons for 6 hours of wireless music streaming and/or crystal clear hands-free talking call management from up to 33 feet of remote distance with free clear line of sight. - SUPPORT & WARRANTY - 100% risk-free 1 year manufacture warranty with responsive easy-to-reach customer service support team for purchases made from authorized resellers. A trusted SoundBot Branded Product Licensed Under US Patent No. D742,359