Studebaker

Sb2130ts Portable Cassette Player

$49.88

Auto Stop Cassette Player/Recorder AM/FM Radio Cassette Recording from the radio, aux-in and built-in microphone 3" Speaker AC/DC operation The Studebaker SB2130 Cassette Player/Recorder with AM/FM radio is a retro portable with classic styling and easy to use features. This unit features cassette recording from the radio, mic (built-in condenser mic) and aux-in jack. The speaker delivers excellent sound with clear and static-free audio. Play music from other devices like your tablet, MP3 player or other digital audio players using the built-in auxiliary input jack. The compact, durable design features a carrying handle and telescopic antenna. The SB2130 operates on 120V AC detachable power cord or 6 x "C" batteries (not included) which makes the radio perfect for taking with you anywhere you go.