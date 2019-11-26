Sb Zoom Stefan Janoski Sneaker

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Men's Skateboarding Shoe has a low-profile silhouette that delivers durability, grip and responsive cushioning without sacrificing boardfeel. Round toe. Lace-up fly . Streamlined suede upper helps prevent blowouts. Zoom Air unit in the sockliner delivers responsive cushioning. Rubber outsole with herringbone tread pattern offers superior grip. Traditional autoclave construction for low-to-the-ground fit. Low-cut silhouette provides a nonrestrictive fit. Perforations on the vamp enhance ventilation. Imported.