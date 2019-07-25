UOMA Beauty

Say What?! Luminous Matte Foundation

£29.50

UOMA Beauty understands that representation is key in the world of beauty, hence why this forward-thinking brand caters to all skintones and genders. Infused with skincare benefits, Say What?! Luminous Matte Foundation offers weightless, long lasting, adjustable coverage in a matte yet hydrating formula. Infused with biomimicry pigments and blur technology, it minimises the look of pores, softens fines lines and leaves you with a flawless base.