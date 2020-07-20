UOMA Beauty

Say What?! Foundation

UOMA Beauty's Say What?! Foundation with a next generation formulation is infused with skincare benefits, available in 6 custom formulas to cater to the unique needs of different skin color groups or as we call it, Skin kins! Available in 51 shades, this weightless, long lasting, adjustable coverage, vibrant matte yet hydrating formula is infused with biomimicry pigments that thinks like your skin to give that flawless finish and blurred effect. The blurring technology minimizes the look of pores, softens fines lines and leaves you with a flawless base. Complexion perfection is finally here.