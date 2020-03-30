Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Pink Cherry
Say Hello To My Little Friend Rechargeable Vibe
$24.95
$12.48
Buy Now
Review It
At Pink Cherry
Say Hello to My Little Friend Rechargeable Vibe
Need a few alternatives?
Lovense
Domi 2 Mini Wand Vibrator
C$159.00
C$119.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mystery Vibe
The Bendable Smart Vibrator
C$178.54
from
Amazon
BUY
We-Vibe
Sync App And Remote Control Couple's Vibrator
C$219.95
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Better Love
Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend
$49.99
$20.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Lovense
Domi 2 Mini Wand Vibrator
C$159.00
C$119.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mystery Vibe
The Bendable Smart Vibrator
C$178.54
from
Amazon
BUY
We-Vibe
Sync App And Remote Control Couple's Vibrator
C$219.95
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Better Love
Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend
$49.99
$20.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted