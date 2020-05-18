Vanessa Arizaga

“say Anything” Diy Bracelet Set Kit (tropical Vacation)

$75.00

Say What? ❤️ "SAY ANYTHING" by making your own one-of-a-kind tropical-themed bracelet set Super easy and fun to create with ability to change style and wording at any time! Wear both or share with a friend! Kit comes packaged in our clear vinyl reusable wallet and includes all of the below : 16" Braided black thread with silver plated hardware (x2) Ceramic alphabet charms (x2 of each letter) Ceramic symbol charms (!, $, #, +) mixed Small Smiley Face charm (x4) Small Heart cube charm (x4) Ceramic eye charm Ceramic heart charm Large Pineapple charm Large Hula girl charm Large Coconut charm Large Lime charm Large Palm tree charm Plumeria charm Please note that some charm colors may vary. Handmade in NYC. Please allow 2-3 business days for production.