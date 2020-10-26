Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Vince
Saxon 2 Slip-on Sneaker
$250.00
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A stretch-leather upper brings a sleek look and a comfortable fit to a sporty slip-on sneaker kicked up on a platform cupsole.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
$130.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Open Back Loafers
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Aldo
Lovirede Oxford Wedge Shoes
$75.00
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Vince
Vince
Fitted Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$325.00
$265.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Vince
Satin Slip Midi Skirt
$265.00
$258.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Vince
Clark Loafers
$280.25
$224.19
from
Amazon
BUY
Vince
Boucle Cardigan Coat
$545.00
$467.17
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Flats
promoted
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
$130.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Open Back Loafers
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Aldo
Lovirede Oxford Wedge Shoes
$75.00
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted