Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
CB2
Sawyer White Leaning Desk
$179.00
$161.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
OverviewDetails Solid mahogany, mahogany veneer over engineered wood and plywood White finish Plastic drawer glides
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Ulla Petite Accent Chair
$498.00
$277.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Ari Counter Table
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Anthropologie
Velvet Pouf
$248.00
$112.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Paule Marrot for Anthropologie Anthropologie
Paule Marrot Tamsin Dining Chair
$148.00
$74.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from CB2
CB2
Hoxton Stone Sofa
$1299.00
$999.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Infinity 24" Round Copper Wall Mirror
$129.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Harlow Pink Velvet Chair
$259.00
$119.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Black Dog Bowl
$25.00
from
CB2
BUY
More from Furniture
Anthropologie
Ulla Petite Accent Chair
$498.00
$277.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Ari Counter Table
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Anthropologie
Velvet Pouf
$248.00
$112.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Paule Marrot for Anthropologie Anthropologie
Paule Marrot Tamsin Dining Chair
$148.00
$74.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted