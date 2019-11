Sweaty Betty

Save $40 On Your Betty Base Layer Set

$105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sweaty Betty

Ski Betty's take note, the ultimate base layer is here. Crafted in quick-drying fabric, a high-neck, statement jacquard and contrast colour block panels guarantee statement style. As technical as it is beautiful, the high collar and ribbed cuffs and hem block out cold on and off the slopes.