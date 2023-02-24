Free People

Savannah Overalls

$128.00 $69.95

At Free People

Style No. 65498305; Color Code: 020 Effortlessly essential, these so special overalls are featured in a classic bib silhouette and slouchy fit with textured woven fabrication for added dimension. Adjustable tie-back straps Smocked waist Oversized pouch pockets Slit hem feature Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Hips: 41.5 in Rise: 12 in Inseam: 29.5 in Waist: 55 in