Kim Crawford

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.99

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc is an exuberant New Zealand wine brimming with fruity sweetness and juicy acidity for a balanced flavor profile that wine connoisseurs will adore. The finish is zesty and fresh, lingering on the tongue with its citrusy aromas and characteristic herbaceous notes. The long-established Wairau Valley and its neighboring Awatere Valley are situated at the northeastern tip of the South Island, a dry, sunny region that produces most of New Zealand's wine. This region features fast-draining loams that are ideal for growing grapes. In fact, the area is particularly famous for its zesty, pungent Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Vines are varied in age, bringing a mix of youthful vigor and a mature depth of flavor to each bottle of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc. It's no wonder the wine has garnered high marks from some of the world's most important wine critics. Expect a light straw color with yellow and green hues to match the herbaceous and tropical qualities of the wine. Each sip brings forth a plethora of fruit flavors, including apricot, nectarine, passion fruit and honeysuckle. Best of all, the wine continues to develop from one to three years after bottling, only getting better with age. As such, it's a wonderful wine to drink anytime with friends or simply when you want to reward yourself after a long day. Pair it with asparagus, fresh oysters, summer salads or lobster to highlight the flavors and savor an unbeatable experience.