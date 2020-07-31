United States
Abbio
Sauté Pan
$79.00
At Abbio
Abbio's Sauté Pan is perfect for searing, frying and braising, and it will quickly become your new kitchen workhorse. The pan is made from tri-ply steel and aluminum for even heat distribution, and the ergonomic handles allow for easy maneuvering around the stove. Abbio's stainless cookware will last a lifetime, even with heavy kitchen use. All Abbio products come with a high temp silicone hot pad so can take your next creation directly to the table.