Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Saucony
Saucony Women’s Shift
$70.00
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Saucony
For whatever path you lead, the rugged utility of the VERSAFOAM Shift has you covered in trailblazing style.
Need a few alternatives?
lululemon
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
$48.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Brooks
Brooks Dare Zip Run Bra
$45.50
from
Brooks
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
Black Paloma Bra
$38.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
lululemon
Wunder Under High-rise Tight 28"
£78.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Saucony
Saucony
Women's Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks
$13.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Saucony
Inferno No Show Tab 3-pack Socks
$15.00
from
Saucony
BUY
Saucony
Type A6
$100.00
from
Saucony
BUY
Saucony
Saucony Women's Liteform Miles Running Shoe
$67.65
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fitness
Bala
Weighted Bangle Set
$49.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Outdoor Research
Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
$20.00
from
Outdoor Research
BUY
Hyperice
Hypervolt
C$449.00
from
Hyperice
BUY
lululemon
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
$48.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted