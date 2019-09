Fred And Friends

Sauced Up, Ravioli Spoon Rest

$32.99

Mama Mia! who dropped one of the raviolis? oh, never mind, it's just Fred's sauced up, a pasta-shaped pillow designed to catch the sauce before it settles on your stovetop. Made of stain-resistant silicone, you'll be glad you have a pasta-riffic place to rest your spoon.