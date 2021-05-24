Lisa Stardust

Saturn Return Survival Guide

The Saturn Return Survival Guide is the perfect companion for those seeking guidance as they enter this turbulent time. Every 27 to 29 years, Saturn returns to the sign it was in when you were born – a cycle called the Saturn return. During this phase, you will typically break down in order to rebuild, and question everything from your career to the past to relationships and even finances. It's a time of deep reflection, turmoil and self-doubt. But after Saturn passes into a new sign, you will also experience great clarity and calm as you enter into a new chapter of your life. Understanding this cosmic rite of passage can help you to advance into your next stage of adulthood and the Saturn Return Survival Guide is the definitive guide to navigating this turbulent time. We break down the basics for each star sign and offer meditations and manifestations to help you through (using crystals, candles, and bath magic). Fun and easy to read, the Saturn Return Survival Guide is full of astrological truths for the believers as well as novices searching for meaning. Complete with modern vintage full-color illustrations by London based artist, Emmy Lupin (@emmylupin).