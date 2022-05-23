Lisa Stardust

Saturn Return Survival Guide

At Booktopia

The Saturn Return Survival Guide is the perfect companion for those seeking guidance as they enter this turbulent time. Every 27 to 29 years, Saturn returns to the sign it was in when you were born – a cycle called the Saturn return. During this phase, you will typically break down in order to rebuild, and question everything from your career to the past to relationships and even finances. It’s a time of deep reflection, turmoil and self-doubt. But after Saturn passes into a new sign, you will also experience great clarity and calm as you enter into a new chapter of your life. Understanding this cosmic rite of passage can help you to advance into your next stage of adulthood and the Saturn Return Survival Guide is the definitive guide to navigating this turbulent time. We break down the basics for each star sign and offer meditations and manifestations to help you through (using crystals, candles, and bath magic). Fun and easy to read, the Saturn Return Survival Guide is full of astrological truths for the believers as well as novices searching for meaning. Written by Lisa Stardust of the Instagram handle. Complete with modern vintage full-colour illustrations by London based artist, Emmy Lupin. About the Author Lisa Stardust is a New York based professional astrologer who writes columns for O Magazine, Teen Vogue, The Hoodwitch, Girlboss, Tinder (Swipe Life), Sabat, Cosmopolitan, Lifestyle, Bust, and British Vogue. She has also been featured in, and continues to be featured in, Vice, Refinery29, Bustle, Elite Daily, Tyla (formerly Pretty 52), The Daily Mail, and InStyle. About the Illustrator The illustrator, Emmy Lupin, is a British illustrator working from South London. Her illustrations, often featuring women, are bold, colourful, playful and very relatable. She has illustrated for books, magazines, big brands, charity campaigns and more. Some notable clients include Adidas, Adobe, Instax, Hardie Grant Publishing, Macmillan Publishing and Simon and Schuster USA. She also creates postcards, prints and other stationery items, available on her shop.